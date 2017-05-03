OIT Now In Downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore – The Oregon Tech Foundation has a new home in downtown Klamath Falls and the move will hopefully better connect OIT with the community. The Oregon Tech Development office, which encompasses the Foundation as well as Alumni Relations, has moved from the campus to the second floor of the renovated Hoss Business Center in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
The new president of OIT, Dr. Nagi Naganathan has a desire for the school to have more of a visible presence in Klamath Falls, so this new downtown location will be a great fit. The site have plenty of parking and it’ll be easier for Foundation visitors who at times had a difficult time parking on campus.
Plus, people going to the Foundation office will also be able to patronize all the variety of shops and restaurants in the downtown area.
Tracy Ricketts, Associate VP of Development & Alumni Relations for the Oregon Tech Foundation says “A unique opportunity emerged for the Foundation to help our new President accomplish one of his goals and better serve donors and community members.” She went on to say that “The new office is a great location for our operations as we continue to expand and upgrade our outreach activities on behalf of the university, and create stronger relationships with our Klamath Falls partners and friends.”
The Foundation currently provides more than $550,000 in scholarships for Oregon Tech students each year.
To celebrate the opening of the new location, the public is invited to an open house Wednesday, May 31st 4-6pm at 735 Commercial Street, 2nd floor of the Hoss Business Center, located above Winema Electric. Questions may be directed to the Foundation at 541.885.1130.