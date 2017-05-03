Monday May 1st City Council Meeting Wrap Up

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Monday night, May 1st at the Klamath Falls City Council Meeting, a number of things were discussed/decided upon. Only one item was tabled for more discussion.
At the opening of the meeting, three residents made public comment. Two spoke against the proposed downtown and park area smoking ban, with one person saying he had 3,500 signatures against it. The third resident Jonah Atkinson asked the Council to rethink legalizing recreational marijuana. Asking the Council to “change your mind about the 2015 Council’s original decision regarding the unconstitutional prohibition of cannabis in our city.” He went on to say if they don’t rethink it, “Myself and others will have to resort to using an initiative petition to honor the original text the voters had passed originally.”
Next item up was a request to move/adjust seven property lines in the Madsen Corner subdivision presented by Erik Noble, City Planning Manager. It was approved.
Also on the agenda, a request to enter into a lease with Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) for the construction of a Nature Play project at Kit Carson Park. SLMC will pay for the Nature Play construction but the trails will be done by the City. It was approved.
Another parks related item that passed last night, was an authorization to negotiate with SLMC for a lease on the park planned for 11th St and Klamath Ave. This is the park that will be in memory of Dr. Stephanie VanDyke who died earlier this year.
The one item that was not decided on other than they need more discussion was the Streets For All People Policy and was also presented by Mr. Noble. The policy would introduce the concept of ‘street connectivity’ to the Klamath Falls area. The theory with street connectivity is that the more intersections you have in a subdivision the more options you have. It’s more walkable since it’s connected in someway.
Next item up was regarding 1201 Division and a matter of both rezoning and a nod to apply for a liquor license. The building on that property is a neighborhood convenience type store that’s been there since the 1960s. Current owner of the property, Benjamin Siebel of Bend, would like to expand it to a full store and restaurant. They’d like to serve breakfast, lunch, have deli sandwiches and other grab-and-go items but also be able to sell beer and wine – that customers can either take home or consume on the premises.
Both the rezoning motion and the approval to apply for a liquor license was granted. The OLCC steps in next to approve the license.