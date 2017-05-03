The first ever Mazama High School car show is Saturday, May 6th at the Mazama High School campus! All vehicles are welcome and special challenges have been offered to other Basin area schools for students and faculty to bring their rides for chances at trophies and bragging rights! It’s good clean fun for the whole family. Come on out and support Mazama High School Student Government, Auto Manufacturing and Sparrow club this Saturday at the Mazama Car Show! Cars start parking at 7:30am and the entry fee is just $20.