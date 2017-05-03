Cinco de Mayo Celebration This Weekend

Klamath Falls, Ore. – This Saturday is May 6th, one day after the 5th of May but still the Basin will celebrate Cinco de Mayo. At 9:30 on Saturday morning, Miss Cinco De Mayo will be crowned and after that a parade through downtown Klamath Falls starting at 11am.

The parade will wrap up at Veterans Memorial Park, where everyone is welcome to come enjoy a variety of activities like more dance performances, raffles and giveaways, sack races, face-painting, a bounce house, ring toss soccer game, horses and of course plenty of Mexican food.

Live music will be provided by local Klamath band Los Sismos, as well as California’s Los Agrisivos. And leave your adult beverages at home, the event is alcohol-free.