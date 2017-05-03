Klamath Falls Man In Critical Condition After Bike/Truck Accident

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - We have word that 23 year old Taran Strang was involved in an accident with a truck while he was reportedly riding his bike here in Klamath Falls.
Apparently Taran was riding his bike and collided with a truck Monday night at Shelly Street and Lancaster Avenue, and authorities do not think he was he wearing a helmet. He was life flighted to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend where we last heard was in critical condition with multiple injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and we’ll bring you updated information as we receive it.