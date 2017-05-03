Klamath Falls Main Street Business Pitch Contest Launched

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – With too many empty businesses on Main Street lately, the Klamath Falls Downtown Association is doing something about it. KFDA and the Klamath County Economic Development (KCEDA) Grant Program present the 2017 New Business Competition. If you have an idea for a business on Main street, fill out an application and submit a one page description of your business idea. They prefer concepts that are complimentary to those businesses already in the downtown core and one that will be adding a new and interesting draw to downtown.
The winner will receive cash and services to support the start up and the success of their proposed business including:
Running Y $2000 Cash for start up; Klamath County Economic Development Grant $2000 Cash for start up; Smith Bates Printing and Design $1000 for Printing and Design Services; Washington Federal $782.14 Cash and Services;Chamber of Commerce $499 1 Year Membership and a Traffic driver Marketing program;; Private Donations $2000 Cash for start up; Oregon Tech Marketing Department Priceless Marketing Plan Development; Building Owner Varied Rent Assistance; KCC SBDC $100 KCC Trainings or workshop scholarship for up to 2 years after winner announced.
The finalists will be chosen by a panel by May 31, 2017. Deadline to submit your idea, May 15th. Get an application emailed to you by KFDA member Kendall Bell, reach out to her at: kendallbell945@gmail.com. Then submit it by May 15th to: KFDA PO Box 372 Klamath Falls 97601