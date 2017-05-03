KID Meeting Tomorrow, Thursday May 4th

  • Home > 
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. - The Klamath Irrigation District (KID) Planning Advisory Committee will meet tomorrow, Thursday May 4th.

Topics on the agenda include discussing guidelines to the water users handbook, the water tracking program and discuss their 5-year plan.

Thursday May 4th at 3pm at the KID Headquarters located at: 6640 KID Ln, Klamath Falls, OR.  If you have any questions, please contact KID’s office at (541) 882-6661.





