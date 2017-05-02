Tuesday’s County Commissioners’ Business Meeting Involves Tobacco Retail Licensing

  • Home > 
BOCC april 2017 pic
2017/05/02
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today, Tuesday May 2nd, at 8:30am is the weekly County Commissioners’ Business meeting.  Among a number of things they’re discussing, there will be a public hearing regarding proposed Ordinance 90 which is regarding establishing a tobacco retail licensing system in Klamath County.  

That’s this morning at the Government Center, 4th and Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.   





