The Winners Of The Annual American Youth Character Awards For 2017 Are….

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Tuesday night, May 2nd, the Annual American Youth Character Awards were held at the Washington Federal Conference Center. The event, hosted by the Citizens for Safe Schools, was a way to honor the youth in our community with strength of character. Big thanks to the sponsors: AmeriTitle as well as the Oregon Community Foundations’ Community 101 grant from Klamath Union.
The evening was coordinated by Margot Durand, the Program Manager of the Citizens for Safe Schools and Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot was the master of ceremonies.
The Character Builder Awards are given to educators who strive to inspire youth in character and education, and each winner receives $500 dollars to be used toward character education in the classrooms or schools. The American Youth Character Award winners receive a $100 gift from AmeriTitle as well as a plaque and a certificate. This year there were a total of 8 winners, 6 students and 2 educators.
Each nominee was introduced by their nominator – who spoke about why they deserved to be recognized. Winners include: Students – Louden Tyree from Bonanza, Ashlee Georgia from Conger, David Auld from Klamath Union (and KCC), Danniell Collins, Ellie Mangan from Henley and McKenna Armantrout.
Educators – Heather McFarlane from both Roosevelt and Pelican Elementary Schools and Rob Crebbin.
For more on the Citizens for Safe Schools visit: citizensforsafeschools.org