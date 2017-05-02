Portland May Day March Turns Violent

Portland, Ore. – What started as a peaceful planned march on May Day, yesterday Monday May 1st, in downtown Portland, turned violent.

Just before 4:30pm the Portland Police Department said the permit for the march had been canceled and informed everyone in the vicinity to “leave the streets” due to the “unsafe conditions.”

By 5pm the event was declared a riot. At last report, twenty five people were arrested after protesters reportedly threw molotov cocktails and other items at police. In turn, officers put on riot gear and tried to stop more damage to areas businesses and the city in general.