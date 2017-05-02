Klamath IDEA Getting Hi-Tech With Drone Technology

Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Monday night, May 1st, the Klamath IDEA (Inspire, Development, Energize, Acceleration) group hosted their monthly talk at MC’s on Main Street. Kat Rutledge, Director of the KCC Oregon Small Business Development Center welcomed everyone. Also in attendance were Heather Tramp, Executive Director of the Klamath Chamber of Commerce and Betty Riley, Executive Director of the South Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD).
The featured guest speaker was Gerald Holt, the co-founder of Creatrex Education. Based out of Charlotte N.C., they work all over the United States based on engineering summer camps. 3-D Printing and wearable technology in addition to drones and they are able to break it down to something a high school or middle school student can understand.
On Monday night, Mr. Holt who lives here in Klamath Falls with his family, gave us an overview of drone technology. Everything from what they are, how they’re used and precautions to take if you want to be a hobbyist or a commercial drone pilot. Mr. Holt is a former engineer who became an educator. As he pointed out, drones are tools…. not toys. Drones have been in use since the 1960′s when unmanned planes made missions to protect pilots.
Globally, the drone industry is worth about $127 billion dollars. Drones come in all shapes and sizes from $20 for one that fits in your hand to ones that cost thousands of dollars. Although there are countless uses for them, the top three uses for drones are 1) Infrastructure 2) Agriculture and 3) Transport
One huge advantage to drones in the Basin is for agriculture use. Some drones are so advanced they can actually aid farmers and ranchers when it comes to things like measuring crop lines and fields from the air to get exact measurements, calculating space between rows, delivering pesticides or nutrients to crops in hard to reach areas such as on a hill or in the middle of another large section of crops that don’t need that spray.
Since you can use an iPad and Google maps to navigate it, plus it lands itself, drones are much cheaper and more maneuverable than a helicopter not to mention less risk.
Some drone operator 101 points:
- Ethics and responsibility are huge factors;
- You must register UAS with the FAA – (which Mr. Holt says takes about $5 and 5 minutes);
- You must not fly a drone less than 5 miles from an airport;
- You have to fly drones at 400 ft or under, non commercial.
If you’d like more information on Creatrex Education go to: creatrexeducation.com. And for more information about Klamath IDEA go to: klamathidea.org