KFPD Drug Take Back Events Yields A Few Hundreds Pounds Of Drugs

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Falls Police Department Chief David Henslee and his crew would like to thank everyone that participated in Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. The total haul, over 350 pounds of unused and expired medication that will now be safely disposed.
The National Drug Take Back Day addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that lay around in home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and possible theft.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash,both pose potential safety and health hazards.
If you missed the National Drug Take Back Day you can reach out to KFPD officials for more information at Call (541) 883-5336.