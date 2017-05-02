Bingo Bash with Klamath County Republican Women

Saturday, May 20, Klamath County Republican Women will be holding a Bingo Bash on Armed Forces Day at the Hope Community Center. The proceeds will benefit scholarships for Basin young people. The Bingo Bash will begin with a Social at 11:30 am, Potato Bar Lunch at Noon, and Bingo at 1:00 pm. There will be a raffle for gift baskets, prizes for winners of bingo games, and door prizes.

Tickets are $15.00 and are limited.

For tickets call Vicki Switzer at 541-891-7787 or Mikey Sedlock at 541-274-1876