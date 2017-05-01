Oregon Court At Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High Schools Tuesday Morning

By: Christy Lynn
Chiloquin, Ore. – Tomorrow morning, the Oregon Court of Appeals will be visiting Chiloquin Jr./Sr. High School. Leadership students will have a rare opportunity to see how Oregon’s judicial system runs when they come to the school to hear oral arguments in three cases.
Rob Kardell, social studies and leadership teacher says “This is great to see the court system in action. They get to ask questions of the judges and learn why the courts do what they do.” The judges and staff regularly travel around the state to hear oral arguments and talk with high school and college students and community groups about the Court’s work and about Oregon’s justice system.
The Court works to choose cases that involve local parties and lawyers and present issues that would interest the students. Klamath Tribes Chief Judge Jeremy Brave-Heart coordinated with Chiloquin High Principal Denise Brumels to bring the appellate court to Chiloquin.
Chiloquin High will set up the school library to meet specifications from the court, including a bench for three judges and tables for attorneys. The three judges will hear three hearings starting at 9am Tuesday May 2nd. There will be question and answer sessions for students between each case. This event is open to the public, however no cell phones are allowed.