Mills Elementary Kids Help With Tree Planting For Arbor Day

Arbor day 3
2017/05/01
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier today, Monday May 1st at Mills Elementary, the official Arbor Day Tree planting took place. Mayor Carol Westfall joined Commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Donnie Boyd along with City Manager Nathan Cherpeski, John Bellon of the Parks Department and the Master Garndeners joined with the kids and Principal Fred Bartels from Mills to plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day.

The kids from Mills even sang a song just for the occasion. This is the 106th year Klamath Falls has celebrated Arbor Day. Mayor Carol Westfall read the official proclamation and Commissioner Boyd had the kids make a promise. Promise to come back once a year on this day, to see how the tree has grown, just like they will have grown.

Tanja Swenson, the District Director of the Klamath District Garden Club/Tree League, said last year the weather wasn’t near as nice as this year. Apparently in 2016 it was held at Henley and it was cold and rainy. Everyone seemed thankful for the sunshine today for the tree planting.

