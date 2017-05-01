Klamath Chamber Of Commerce Takes A Stance On TRL

Klamath Falls, Ore. – With the issue of Tobacco Retail Licensing (TRL) being one of the topics of discussion at the Board of Klamath County Commissioners’ Business Meeting on Tuesday morning, May 2nd, the Klamath Chamber of Commerce has made a statement.
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was recently asked to support the TRL Ordinance, to help curb tobacco sales to underage kids in the county. The Chamber says it’s hesitant to support initiatives that could be “financially burdensome or unfriendly to business,”so after research, the Board voted to support the proposal with the following recommendations:
-
Vary the permit fee by annual tobacco sales at the business – The Chamber board believes setting fees based on annual sales will make this process more fair for small mom and pop retailers;
-
Increase fines with multiple offenses – If, after a first offense, a business continues to sell to underage individuals, the Chamber believes those penalties should increase with each offense; and
-
Decrease permit fee for compliant businesses – As an incentive to compliance, the Chamber suggests decreasing the fee nominally after the first year if a business proves compliant.
A determining factor in the Chamber board’s decision was Senate Bill 235 which is hasn’t passed yet but it’s very possible it will. This measure will require “persons selling tobacco products or inhalant delivery systems in Oregon to be licensed by the Department of Revenue” starting January 1, 2018.
SB 235 will give the Department of Revenue the power to discipline both licensees and persons selling tobacco or inhalant delivery systems without a license. Translation, tobacco retail licensing is going to happen; but with 235 in place, the ordinance can be controlled locally and also have the flexibility if a county has an existing tobacco licensure ordinance.
The Klamath County Chamber board believes by creating a local ordinance, we can help protect local businesses from state-imposed fees and fines that are likely to be much higher than proposed in this initiative.