City Council Meets Tonight At 7pm

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The City Council is meeting tonight Monday, May 1st. On tonight’s agenda, they’ll be taking public testimony for a number of land use projects by the Planning Commission.
Also tonight the Council will take the next step in entering into official contracts with Sky Lakes to develop a park in honor of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke and major updates to Kit Carson Park.
City Council Meeting/Public Hearing Monday, May 1st at 7pm, at the corner of 5th street and Klamath Ave in downtown Klamath Falls.