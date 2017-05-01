  • Home > 
City Council Meets Tonight At 7pm

city council
2017/05/01
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The City Council is meeting tonight Monday, May 1st.  On tonight’s agenda, they’ll be taking public testimony for a number of land use projects by the Planning Commission.  

Also tonight the Council will take the next step in entering into official contracts with Sky Lakes to develop a park in honor of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke and major updates to Kit Carson Park.  

City Council Meeting/Public Hearing Monday, May 1st at 7pm, at the corner of 5th street and Klamath Ave in downtown Klamath Falls.





