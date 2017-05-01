BLM Wants Your Input On Frain Ranch And Klamath Area Invasive Plants

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Klamath Falls Field Office is seeking public comments on the Frain Ranch Resource Protection Environmental Assessment. The 770-acre project area is located on BLM lands on the east side of Klamath River Canyon at the bottom of Topsy Grade Road.
This project proposes to protect hydrologic, cultural, and visual resources in the Frain Ranch Area by limiting vehicle access to designated routes. Recreationists would continue to have access to popular camping areas while reducing impacts to sensitive sites. The proposed project would be done in cooperation with PacifiCorp, an adjacent private landowner. The alternatives for this project were developed during the scoping process that included tribes and recreational ATV enthusiasts.
The draft documents can be viewed on BLM’s ePlanning website at the following address:https://tinyurl.com/FrainRanchEA or you can call (541) 883-6916 or email BLM_OR_KF_Mail@blm.gov to have a copy sent to you.
The 30-day comment period closes on May 12, 2017. Comments and questions can be submitted via email under the subject line “Frain Ranch EA.” Letters sent through the postal service can be addressed to Klamath Falls Resource Area, Attn: Field Manager, 2795 Anderson Ave., Bldg. 25, Klamath Falls, OR 97603-7891.
Also, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Klamath Falls Field Office (KFFO) is seeking public comments for an Invasive Plant Management Environmental Assessment. This project proposes to update and expand the current invasive plant management program by expanding the range of treatment options to control noxious weeds and invasive plants within the area managed by the KFFO.
This project’s plan is to allow herbicides to non-native invasive plants as well as noxious weeds; prescribed fire; and target grazing on invasive plants. It would also add 16 nationally-approved herbicides to the four herbicides currently in use.
The KFFO currently controls noxious weeds following BLM policy and their 1994 Integrated Weed Management Plan and EA which allows only four herbicides (2,4-D and glyphosate, but also limited amounts of dicamba and picloram) for use in Oregon.
More selective herbicides are now available to the BLM to treat a wider variety of invasive plants. These herbicides can be used in lower quantities, are more effective at treating target species, and pose less environmental and human safety risk than the four herbicides currently in use.
KFFO manages about 225,000 acres of public lands, of which about 9,500 have documented noxious weeds and invasive plants. The KFFO treats approximately 600 acres of noxious weeds each year, with about 45 acres treated with herbicides and the remaining 555 acres using other methods, including manual (hand-pulling), biological (mostly insects), mechanical, seeding and planting.
The 30-day comment period closes on May 30, 2017. Comments and questions can be submitted via email under the subject line BLM_OR_KF_Mail@blm.gov. Address postal service letters to Klamath Falls Resource Area, Attn: Field Manager, 2795 Anderson Ave., Bldg. 25, Klamath Falls, OR 97603-7891.
The public will also have the opportunity to review and comment on this proposal during the public comment period associated with the draft Environmental Assessment, which should be available in the fall of 2017.