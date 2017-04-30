Fake OLCC Agent Busted In Eugene

By: Christy Lynn
Eugene, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department, with the help of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission took a suspect into custody last Thursday. 27 year old Marshall Nicholas Hladun was suspected of impersonating an OLCC liquor agent at liquor licensed businesses. Hladun is being charged with felony coercion, misdemeanor attempted coercion, and unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm.
The arrest comes after the OLCC issued multiple warnings late last year alerting licensees of scammers attempting trying to get information or money disguised themselves as members of state or federal law enforcement.
In early April, Hladun visited two different bars in Eugene claiming to working for the OLCC, and requested documents. Within minutes of him leaving the bar, on both occasions, the employees contacted OLCC with concerns. One of the bar workers did ask Hladun for his OLCC, he replied that it was is in the car, and then left the scene.
Paul Rosenow, OLCC Eugene Regional Manager said “This case is especially unnerving because the assailant was carrying a concealed weapon. The employees did a great job of contacting the OLCC right away and providing evidence. We are really thankful for their partnership and for that of the Eugene Police Department in stopping this imposter before any harm had been done.”
OLCC inspectors are required to carry identification as well as an Oregon Liquor Control Commission badge when performing agency duties. OLCC encourages businesses to notify both local police and their local OLCC office of any suspicious contact. Contact information for OLCC offices can be found on the agency website.