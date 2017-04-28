“We Can Not Cut Our Way To Prosperity” says OIT’s President Dr. Nagi Naganathan

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Yesterday with a little help via Skype, there was a special meeting of the Oregon Tech Board of Trustees Executive Committee. They were meeting to consider recommending that the OIT Board approve fees and tuition for the academic year 2017-2018. OIT President Dr. Nagi Naganathan opened the meeting and then turned it over to Brian Fox, Vice President of Finance and Administration, who made the rest of the presentation.
The recommendation of the Tuition Recommendation Committee (TRC) is that Undergraduate tuition rate will increase by 8%, Graduate tuition will go up 6% and a 5% increase in differential rates.
When the question of what if any programs will be cut, since the cost of tuition is going up, OIT President Dr. Nagi Naganathan said that ”cutting programs right away to meet today’s needs… instead we are taking the long term approach, we can not cut our way to prosperity.” He went on to say “We are looking to make investments and growth programs, making sure the students are served right. We are going to look at revenue mechanisms, how the various parts of the campus can come together while doing the right things for our students and the communities we are a part of.”
The Board is having a Campus Retreat starting Sunday evening. If you’d like to watch the recording of Thursday’s meeting, visit: oit.edu/trustees/meetings-events
The OIT Board Of Trustees are: Jeremy Brown, PhD, Nicole Galster, Bill Goloski, Jessica Gomez, Lisa Graham, PhD, PE, Kathleen Hill, Vincent Jones, PE, Jill Mason, Kelley Minty Morris, Celia Núñez, Dan Peterson, PhD, Steve Sliwa, PhD, Paul Stewart, Fred Ziari and Dr. Nagi Naganathan.