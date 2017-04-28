Klamath Community College Gala

Saturday, May 6th is Klamath Community College’s 6th Annual Foundation Gala fundraiser. The headline comedy show is, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to College … Part 2″. The event includes an upscale dinner, silent auction, and a no-host bar at Yesterday’s Plaza in Klamath Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at the KCC cashier window in Building 3 and at Rodeos Pizza and Saladeria, 1215 Main St. in Klamath Falls. Tickets can also be purchased online at kccgala.org.