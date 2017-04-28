Jackknifed Semi Blocking One Lane Close To The CA Border

By: Christy Lynn
UPDATE
At 8am, ODOT is reporting that one lane is open and one lane still blocked with a jackknifed semi. I-5 Southbound milepost 3, south of Siskiyou Summit. Expect delays until cleared back up clears. Deicer is down but use caution this morning traveling over the summit due to slick road surface.
=====
At 6:45am, ODOT reported that a jacknifed semi is blocking both lanes on southbound I-5 at milepost 3, just south of Siskiyou Summit. ODOT enroute but expect delays until it’s cleared. Also ice has been reported on the freeway in that area, so please use caution.