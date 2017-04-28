23 Year Old In Josephine County Arrested On Sex Crimes In Jackson County

By: Christy Lynn
Josephine County, Ore. – We’re just learning this morning that on Thursday, April 27th, detectives from the Oregon State Police contacted Wesley Allen Healer in Jackson County and arrested him on a felony warrant for alleged sex crimes. Healer was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Jackson County Jail.
This case actually started 3 years ago. In 2014, an investigation was conducted in regards to sexual contact between a 13 year old female and a 20 year old male. The male suspect, the now 23 year old Healer moved out of the area then according to the juvenile female.
Then last year, Healer moved back to Josephine County and was interviewed by detectives. Next, the case was presented to a Josephine County Grand Jury on April 18th of this year and Healer was indicted for Sex Abuse I, Rape II and Sodomy I. Thus a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.