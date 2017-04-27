National Signing Day For Lost River Seniors Next Tuesday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Lost River is hosting its first National Signing Day Celebration next Tuesday, honoring all seniors who choose to sign on to college or the military. Jen Johnson. Lost River ASPIRE coordinator and organizer for the event says “I am very excited about Lost River’s National Signing Day celebration. I feel it is an excellent opportunity for our teachers, students, and community members to celebrate our graduating seniors who are entering college and the military. This event will show the underclassmen the opportunities that come with hard work and persistence.”
Lost River Signing Day is happening in conjunction with the Lost River ASPIRE program and the national Reach Higher Initiative. Students’ families and community members are also invited to help celebrate. For more information, contact Jen Johnson at 541-798-5666 or email at johnsonjen@kcsd.k12.or.us.
The National Signing Day Celebration at Lost River, Tuesday May 2nd at 2:30pm.