KCC Wildland Academy Registration Deadline Next Monday May 1st

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Coming in May, Klamath Community College is offering a 2 week Wildland Fire Academy. Students who complete the Academy will receive a certificate from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) and will be ready to seek work with wildland firefighting agencies and private contractors.
Wildland firefighters are tasked with combating wildfires and preventing future fires. Wildland firefighting agencies operate at federal, state, and local levels. While some work year-round and some work only during the fire season, the work is always strenuous and positions are always highly competitive. Prospective fire staff can increase chances of securing a job by earning a certificate or degree in fire science. Students who complete the Wildland Fire Academy will receive a certificate from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG).
Firefighting is strenuous physical work. A pre-course physical exam is required and additional prerequisites need to be met prior to training. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age prior to academy completion and have a high school diploma. A criminal background check is also required. Applications can be picked up at the KCC reception desk located in Building 3.
The deadline to apply for the Wildland Fire Academy is May 1st at 4:30 p.m. For registration information, call KCC Community Education at 541-880-2253. For class and prerequisite information, call Academy Instructor Sam Franconi at 541-880-2365. The Wildland Fire Academy is being offered through KCC’s Klamath Basin Public Safety Training Center. The center offers comprehensive instruction for students and professionals in emergency service fields. Prospective students can pursue one-year certificates, Pathways certificates or a two-year associate’s degree in Emergency Response and Operations.
Students earning academic credit can transfer those credits toward other advanced degree programs at cooperating universities. Professionals already working in emergency services have the option of taking non-credit classes to improve or maintain their skills or to take credit classes to pursue a certificate or degree for professional advancement.