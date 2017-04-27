Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony In May

Salem, Ore. – Next Tuesday May 2nd, the Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony is taking place. The event is one that the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is proud to host every year in partnership with Oregon C.O.P.S. and Oregon’s various statewide law enforcement associations.
The memorial honors 183 fallen Oregon law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since the 1880s. This includes officers from city, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies who have served as law enforcement officers, corrections officers and parole and probation officers.
The name of Sergeant Jason Goodding of the Seaside Police Department has just been etched into the Memorial. 39 year old Sgt. Goodding was on patrol when he was shot and killed on February 5, 2016 in the 300 block of Broadway. He was taking 55-year-old Phillip Ferry into custody on a warrant tied to an earlier assault on a police officer when the suspect fired a shot at Goodding. Another officer with Goodding returned fire but Goodding a 13 year vet, died later at a Clatsop County hospital.
Sgt. Gooding is survived by his wife and two daughters, who were presented with the Governor’s Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice by Governor Brown last February. Sergeant Jason Goodding (DPSST# 43017) is the 183rd Oregon law enforcement officer to has died in the line of duty since the first was recorded in the 1880s.
For more information on the Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Memorial please visit: http://www.oregon.gov/DPSST/AT/pages/olememorial.aspx
Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 1pm at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.