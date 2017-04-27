City Employee Reportedly Burned In Geothermal Line Incident

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Wednesday April 26th, a Klamath Falls City worker was reportedly burned with scalding water during maintenance on a geothermal line. The name of the employee has not been released, I reached out to a Klamath Falls City representative but they were not able to make a statement at this time.
It appears to be up to the City Manager, Nathan Cherpeski to make the next step in getting information out. We will keep you posted on this and relay any information as soon as we get it.