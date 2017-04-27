32 New 9-1-1 Operators To Graduate From Oregon Public Safety Academy Friday

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 104th Basic Telecommunications Class.
Members of Basic Telecommunications Class #104 include Dispatcher Mikayla Shave of the Klamath 9-1-1 Communications District. Also 31 others including Jaron Martindale from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Bradley Silvers out of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
The two-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.
The 9-1-1 training program began in 1993 when the Oregon Legislative Assembly enacted legislation which requires that individuals who receive emergency calls for assistance from the public meet professional standards for training and certification. There are approximately 950 men and women across the state who work in this profession in city, county, tribal, regional, and state public safety communications centers.
Basic Telecommunications #BT104 Graduation will be held at 11:00am tomorrow, Friday, April 28, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem, Oregon.
The graduating students appreciate the family, friends and guests who make graduation an appropriate conclusion to their basic training at the Oregon Public Safety Academy. Reception immediately following.