Oregon Tech Women Win CCC Golf Championship, Ferlan and Frame Earn Player of the Year Honors

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Oregon Tech Junior Janelle Ferlan fired a final round 79 to capture medalist and CCC Player of the Year honors leading OIT to the Cascade Conference Women’s Golf Championship the first in school history for women’s golf. With the Championship the Owls will earn the CCC’s automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship, May 23-26 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Oregon Tech finished with all five golfers in the top 10 winning the Championship with a two-day total of 643 running away with the title by 37 strokes over 2nd place Corban. Ferlan won the tournament by 8-strokes over Casey Jansen of Corban. Oregon Tech freshman Stephanie Koza shot a second round low 78 to finish 3rd with Kylie Collom finishing 6th after a final round 85. Rounding out the tournament for the Owls was Tech’s only senior Heidi Froelich (81) and freshman Noemi Ernst (79) finishing in 8th and 10th respectively for the Hooter.

On the men’s side, Montana Frame finished in second place in the Championship after his final round -1 under par 71 for a two-day total of 144 2-strokes behind Josh Goins who won with a total of 142. Frame however earned CCC Player of the Year honors for the Owls. The rest of Oregon Tech men all improved on day-two with David Murphy improving by 9 strokes with a second round total of 75 to finish tied for 14th with a 159. No other Owl finished in the top 20.

Goins led his Northwest Christian team to the men’s championship as they just got past Corban 606-608. Warner Pacific (612) finished 3rd followed by College of Idaho (628) and then Oregon Tech (630) with Walla Walla rounding out the field with a two-day total of 684.