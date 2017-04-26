National Give Back Day Coming May 18th

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – National Give Back Day is coming up on May 18th. It started out really just for school students, but now it’s expanding so the whole community can get involved.
Wednesday, April 26th, Blue Zones Community Program Manager Jesse Dubose and Cort Cox, the Engagement Lead met with the Klamath County Commissioners to talk about the National Day that celebrates volunteerism.
There are 5 opportunities in the Basin if you’d like to sign up. Go to go.bluezonesproject.com/givebackdaykf and you can choose to volunteer at the following locations: 2 Adopt-A-Highway areas, another on South 6th street and Washburn, one over at Shasta Elementary and the fifth one at the Ella Redkey pool.
Afterwards a “thank you” celebration with beverages and snacks will begin at 5:30pm at the Gaucho Collective. The following day, May 19th is National Bike To Work Day. www.bluezonesproject.com also has information on this event.