Crescent Is Getting A Dollar General Store

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – About an hour and a half north of Klamath Falls, in the town of Crescent, is the Big Pines RV park owned by Bruce and Donna Hall. The Halls went jointly before the Klamath County Planning Commission and the County Board of Commissioners last night, Tuesday April 25th, to ask for permission to expand their property.
The expansion will be an additional 4 acres, they’ll add 40 full hookup sites, 36 that will be Big Rig pull thru sites. They’ll have a 720 square foot clubhouse with a full kitchen, available for events and clubs. Both the Planning Commission and the BOCC unanimously approved the expansion.
The next order of business involved some property literally just up the highway from the Big Pines RV Park. There’s a space on the NW corner of Hwy 97 and Crescent Cutoff Road that currently has only one business on it, the Mohawk Restaurant. Dollar General, the discount retail store chain out of Kentucky, would like to build a 9,100 sq ft store on that lot. The Mohawk would not be affected.
Dollar General’s spokesperson says it would create jobs and also offer much needed items to not only the RV park residents but also travelers passing through on Hwy 97. There were some who spoke in opposition to it, but at the end of the discussion, again, both Boards approved it.