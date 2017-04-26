And The New County Logo Is….

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – …not decided yet. Wednesday afternoon, April 26th, at the Board of County Commissioners work session, they looked over the County Logo submissions. The logo hasn’t been changed since well, never. It was designed in 1976 (pictured) and it’s still in place, so it’s definitely time for a new look.
Two reasons the Commissioners are looking to find something local is 1) highlights local talent/artists and 2) more cost effective than hiring an outside company.
There were about 7-8 logo submissions and it was a tough call, they liked a lot of them. So instead of deciding between just the three Commissioners, the Board will next get input from County department heads and one member each from KCEDA and Discover Klamath.
After that, when it’s whittled down to 2 -3, the Commissioners will choose or it’s possible that they might have the community vote – but nothing set in stone yet.
One logo that stood out was one with a pelican in the design – they liked it but it did look very similar to the City’s logo. (So if you’re reading this and that was your design, feel free to do the same design but with something other than a pelican.)
Right now apparently different departments within the County use a slightly different logo. So the plan is once the new logo design is selected it’ll be a perfect time to transition into every department using the exact same logo.
To be continued!