Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote In May Election

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – We have an election coming up on May 16th, but midnight tonight, April 25th is the last day you can register to vote. The May election will decide issues in local districts.
If you’re not currently registered to vote or if you need to check your status, visit oregonvotes.gov/myvote
Ballots have already been sent to our military members and overseas voters. The ballots for all registered voters are in the process of being printed and prepared for mailing. If you would like to know when your ballot will be mailed, visit the same site oregonvotes.gov/myvote.