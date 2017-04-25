Snippets From Superintendent Hillyer’s April Newsletter

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Dr. Paul Hillyer has released his Superintendent’s Newsletter for the Klamath Falls City School District for April.
One big change for the new school year, students at Klamath Union High School will see co-principals instead of just one. Basically two principals will be sharing the lead role.
Current KU principal Charlene Herron, will be joined by Tony Swan, the principal at Pelican Elementary. Mrs. Herron will be in charge of administration and instruction whereas Swan will be in charge of culture and communication. Also joining the administrative team, Scott Mason the Athletic Director and Tonie Kellom the Klamath Learning Center Director.
Replacing Swan at Pelican is current Ponderosa Vice Principal Michelle McCabe. The KFCS District will interview candidates for the vacated vice principal role at Ponderosa and they hope to have that position filled before May 1st.
In music news, much kudos to Klamath Union and their music departments. The KUHS String Quartet qualified for the State Small Ensemble Championships and will compete at Pacific University on April 28th. The KU Band will compete at Oregon State University on May 10th. The KU Orchestra, qualified for the state champions as well to be held May 11th at OSU. By the way, KU was the only 4A orchestra at this event and as such competed out of 4A classification. Finally, also qualifying for state, KU’s Acapella Choir qualified for state as well.