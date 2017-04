Saturday, May 13, at Wiard Park is the 5th Annual Remembrance Run/Walk to benefit Klamath Hospice. Race day registration is $20 and begins at 8:00 am. The event kicks off at 9:00 am, with a One-Mile Walk, a 5-K Walk/Run and a 10-K Run. There will also be a Free (8 and under) Kids Event.

Event information and online registration at: klamathhospice.org/run-or call: 541-882-2902.