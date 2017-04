May 11 – 14, 2017 ~at Klamath Co. Fairgrounds Events Center the Klamath Dog Fancier’s will be holding four days of Conformation, Obedience, & Rally competition. Free to spectators, except for close proximity parking. Starting time is 8 AM each day. No un-entered dogs, please.

May 19 – 21, 2017 ~Klamath Dog Fancier’s will be holding three days of Agility competition at Klamath Co. Fairgrounds Events Center. Free to spectators. Starting time is 8 AM each day. No un-entered dogs, please.