Fatal Shooting In Wolf Creek Involving Law Enforcement

By: Christy Lynn
Wolf Creek, Ore. – Yesterday, Monday April 24th around 9:30pm, troopers from the Grants Pass Area Command responded to the Wolf Creek General Store in Josephine County. They were attempting to locate a male who had a felony warrant.
While attempting to take the suspect into custody, a struggle ensued and the suspect was shot and killed. The Grants Pass Area Command trooper reportedly did not sustain injuries.
Following protocol, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety was assigned as the lead investigative agency. We’ll bring you more information as we receive it.