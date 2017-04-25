Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport Gets $70K & More News From The City Manager

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The latest report from the City Manager, Nathan Cherpeski is out. Mr. Cherpeski along with Sue Kirby, Jessica Lindsay, Amy Hiatt and Lisa Johnson have sat through nearly a week straight of budget meetings. The City’s Finance department continues to look for ways to streamline their processes and reduce staff demand. Leveraging the recent technology upgrades is the next key step. The City Manager will be meeting with the directors of each department to brainstorm about cost saving ideas and the Budget Hearing is coming up on May 23rd.
In other news, the airport was just awarded a $70-thousand dollar air service marketing grant from the Oregon Department of Aviation’s Rural Oregon Aviation Relief (ROAR) Program.
ROAR is one of three new programs funded by an increase in the fuel tax on Aviation Gas and Jet Fuel in 2015 and was specifically designed to assist commercial air service for rural Oregon. Klamath Falls was the first to apply and receive a grant under this program and the funds will be used to market and promote PenAir’s daily flights to and from Portland.
Also, with the busy summer months coming, Cherpeski says the airport crew will soon begin on the construction of Taxiway B on the eastside of the Airport. Rocky Mountain Construction was awarded the bid last fall and is ready to start the project as soon as the ground dries out enough for equipment to begin earthwork. The project is scheduled to take 120 calendar days to finish putting the estimated completion date around the end of September.