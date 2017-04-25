May 6, 2017 at 7:00 pm “Astronomy for Everyone: Size & Scale of the Universe” at Klamath Community College, 7390 South 6th Street- Building 4- Main Commons Area.

Astronomer Kevin Manning shares his wisdom of the universe, from the very small to the very large that lasts approximately 1 ½ hours. Following the indoor formal presentation, the class will step outdoors to view celestial objects in the night sky through a powerful hand-crafted telescope, such as the ice crystal rings of Saturn, craters on the Moon, etc., weather permitting.

Event tickets are $10. and benefit student members from the college’s astronomy club.

kevin@lookuptothestars.com