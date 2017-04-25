Another “Wanted” Felon Nabbed In Siskiyou County

By: Christy Lynn
Dorris, Cal. – On Saturday April 22nd, a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy arrested a dangerous felon who was reportedly involved in a shooting in Sacramento last month. 19 year old Bailey Henry was wanted after he was involved in a potentially deadly shooting in a Sacramento California mall in early March.
The shooting resulted in the wounding of one man in the arm and another innocent bystander was injured by shattered glass and debris. According to Sacramento Police Department (SPD) detectives, Bailey was reportedly hiding in Siskiyou County. The SCSO Major Crimes Unit began an investigation and detectives linked him to a residence in the town of Dorris.
Then on Saturday, around 12:45pm, SCSO Deputy Gary Pannell was on patrol in the Dorris area when he observed a man matching the fugitive’s description in the vicinity of 3rd Street and Oregon Street. Deputy Pannell took Henry into custody without incident.
This happened within days of Tad Cummins, a fugitive from Tennessee wanted in connection with the abduction of a 15 year old girl, also being apprehended in Siskiyou County.
Authorities still are investigating so if you have any information about Mr. Henry’s associates or activities since his arrival in Siskiyou County is urged to contact the SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit by calling SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.