And The 2017 Klamath Country Volunteer Of The Year Is….

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – … Batman! Congratulations to this year’s Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year, Dr. Glenn Gailis. Dr. Gailis aka Batman around the Klamath Falls area was also the winner in the Senior Division for those 55 years and older. Dr. Galiss is a family medicine physician at Sky Lakes Medical Center. This is the 24th year that the United Way has honored volunteers in our area.
Dr. Gailis is (pictured here, seated in the center), with the 9 other finalists. Congratulations to all those nominated.
The winner was announced earlier today, Tuesday April 25th at the Klamath Falls Senior Center at a luncheon event.