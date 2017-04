Saturday, April 29, the Klamath Symphony is holding a fundraiser from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. featuring hors d-oeuvres, drink and a no-host bar in the Ross Ragland Theater’s lobby, prior to the Klamath Symphony concert at 7:30pm.

The fundraiser admission is $10, and will help support the Symphony’s programs and the Summer String Camp, and will need to be purchased separately from Klamath Symphony concert tickets.

For information call Carolyn Shaw at 541-891-0287.