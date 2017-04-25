3 More Blue Zone Communities In Oregon

Portland, Ore. – We were the first but know there’s more. Oregon Healthiest State just announced the selection of three new cities for Blue Zones Demonstration Communities. The Dalles, Grants Pass, and the Umpqua region that includes Roseburg, will join us – since Klamath Falls was the First Blue Zone city.
Blue Zone Demonstration Communities work to implement locally driven, cross-sector health and well-being efforts that enable residents to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases.
Sarah Foster, the executive director of Oregon Healthiest State executive says “Oregon Healthiest State is committed to supporting communities, organizations, and individuals to create and sustain healthy environments to encourage better health and well-being, Right now Oregon’s well-being falls in the middle of the pack when ranked against other states. While that’s not bad, Oregonians deserve better. That’s why we have partnered with Blue Zones Project to help drive positive change, with our local communities leading the way.”
Each of the three new communities will launch their initiatives in May with a round of community conversations and information gathering activities. Community leaders and local Blue Zones Project staff will develop a blueprint or strategic plan to guide the multi-year initiative.
Leadership funding from Oregon-based Cambia Health Foundation helped launch Oregon Healthiest State’s community transformation efforts three years ago and brought Blue Zones Project to Oregon.
”We are proud to have been involved in Oregon Healthiest State from the beginning to give flight to this important movement, and we encourage others to join us,” said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair, Cambia Health Foundation. “The positive energy and momentum around making Oregon the healthiest state is inspiring, and now is the perfect time for others to get involved to help Oregonians lead healthy, happy and productive lives.”
The three-year comprehensive Blue Zones Project Demonstration Community model focuses on changing environments, policies, and social networks to improve the wellbeing of residents, lower healthcare costs, power productivity, and increase civic engagement.
The Blue Zones Project has deep experience with community leaders, businesses, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, faith communities, public jurisdictions, and others to optimize health in settings where people spend most of their time,” Aaron Patnode, Blue Zones Project Oregon executive director. “Seeing this approach come to life in Klamath Falls has been so inspiring. We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the three new Demonstration Communities and support the unique goals and vision of each.”