Some Oregon Schools Score Seismic Rehab Grants

Salem, Ore. – On Friday April 21st, the committee that oversees Oregon’s Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program announced that 100 schools and 47 emergency service facilities in our state, will receive $153.6 million in state grant funds. The program provides funding for construction work on schools and other critical public buildings to better prepare the structures to withstand a major earthquake.
The realization that Oregon is at risk of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake drove the bipartisan effort to invest now to protect critical community structures from catastrophic damage. Governor Brown and the Oregon Legislature are helping to address the issue by prioritizing funding to increase statewide resilience and promote community preparedness.
“Ensuring every community in the state, particularly in rural regions, has safe community gathering places and emergency response infrastructure will be key to Oregon’s recovery from a significant seismic event,” Governor Brown said. “While this may seem to be a daunting task, we’re making steady progress, through a concerted and coordinated effort by communities, individuals, businesses, and as a state, toward building more resilient Oregon.”
The seismic rehabilitation program began funding projects in 2009. Details on how the program works, eligibility, process and history can be found on the program web page.
This is the second round of funding released through the program this biennium, which is administered by Business Oregon. Schools throughout Oregon received $50 million for 41 retrofit projects last April, the first phase of $205 million in program funding established in this biennium’s budget. Before today’s awards, the program has made 118 awards totaling $108 million.
Here’s the breakdown for our area:
Klamath City Schools – Klamath-Union HS Arts Wing $1,485,362
Klamath County School District – Merrill Elementary $1,493,405
Klamath County School District – Henley Middle School $1,499,290
Klamath County School District – Henley MS Cafeteria $580,910
