Oregon Historical Society program at OIT

Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm, at OIT, the Oregon Historical Society will present a program on early efforts to protect wildlife in the Klamath Basin.

The program will focus on William Finley, a well-known naturalist who gathered information during an expedition to the Klamath Basin in 1905, and later lobbied President Teddy Roosevelt to establish the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge.

Thursday’s program is presented in partnership with Oregon State University and the Klamath County Historical Society. The program (in the College Union Auditorium) is free and open to anyone interested.