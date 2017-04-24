New Deadline For Non-EFU Farmland Property Owners

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – In January the Klamath County Assessor’s office mailed out applications of special assessment of Non-EFU Farmland to property owners whose property had previously been determined to receive a special assessment for farm use.
Applications were due on April 15. However, due to the lack of response the deadline has been extended to May 15, 2017.
If applications are not received by May 15, the farm use special assessment will be removed from the property, which can have significant financial consequences.
If you have questions contact the County Assessor Staff at 541-883-5111.