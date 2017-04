Saturday, June 3 at Klamath Union’s Modoc Field from 10 am- noon, Miss Klamath County’s Outstanding Teen 2017, Katie Eskildson, is co-hosting a free community event with The Blue Zones Project. The ‘Move Naturally’ family event is free. Activities will include jump roping, walking, jogging, hula-hooping, jump roping and more. Questions?- Call 541-281-0054