Homicide Investigation Continues In Jackson County

By: Christy Lynn
Wimer, Ore. - Sunday afternoon April 23rd, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call at a home in Wimer Oregon. Wimer is about 20 miles northeast of Grants Pass. Authorities arrived at the 9800 block of West Evans Creek Road where they found 40-year-old David Anthony Vaughn dead at the scene.
The person who called 9-1-1 was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Dale Haase, he told dispatchers he shot a man who came into his home. Investigators later learned there was a dispute between the two men before the shooting. They aren’t related but they know each other and officials say alcohol may have played a part.
No arrests have been made as they’re still investigating. The case will be handed over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, who will decide if charges are necessary.