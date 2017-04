Monday, May 1st at 1:15 pm, the Klamath Tree League will hold its annual Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at Mills Elementary School. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners, and Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall will join students from Mills in planting a tree at the school.

Visitors are welcome, but please check in at the Mills Elementary School office.

For info on the Klamath Tree League, contact Roseanne Reinecke at (541) 591-1550.