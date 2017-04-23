Three Arrested And Charged Near Chiloquin

By: Christy Lynn
Chiloquin, Ore. – On Saturday, April 22nd a deputy from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to the report of a burglary which had occurred on Williamson River Road, east of Chiloquin. Stolen were large amounts of tools and equipment, also damage was done to the property. Luckily the property owner had security cameras in operation.
KCSO followed up on Sunday and located the suspect’s vehicle, recovered much of the stolen property as well as stolen firearms from other cases and arrested three people. Arrested and charged were:
Richard Warhurst – Charges: Burglary 1st degree, Theft 1st degree, Felon in Possession of Firearms x4, Criminal Trespass 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree
Carlton Alexander – Charges: Burglary 1st degree, Theft 1st degree, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Criminal Trespass 2nd degree
Michelle Warhurst – Charges: Felon in Possession of a Firearm
KCSO would like to remind you to please take precautions to protect your property. Lock your doors, windows, vehicles and when possible use alarms or surveillance cameras. If away from your home let trusted neighbors or friends know so they can help watch your property.
Theft is an ongoing problem in every community and law enforcement is always grateful for information or tips from law abiding citizens. If you have information about or knowledge of the location of stolen property, please call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130 or any other police agency and provide the information to them.